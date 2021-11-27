Skip to Content
Arizona State wins fifth straight against Arizona 38-15

By JOHN MARSHALL
AP Sports Writer

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Jayden Daniels accounted for three touchdowns, Jack Jones returned an interception 87 yards for a touchdown and Arizona State beat rival 38-15. The Sun Devils won in a blowout a year ago, but needed a big second half in the rematch to pull away. Daniels threw for two touchdowns and ran for a 48-yard score, sending Arizona State to its fifth straight win in the series. Arizona wanted a bit of revenge after losing 70-7 at home to Arizona State last season. The Wildcats moved the ball well in the first half and Will Plummer had a career day, throwing for 346 yards and a touchdown. Arizona lost its payback bid by struggling in the red zone and with too many costly mistakes. 

