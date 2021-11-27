Alec Burks, Evan Fournier spark Knicks past Hawks, 99-90

By GEORGE HENRY

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Alec Burks scored 23 points, Evan Fournier added 20 and the New York Knicks beat the Hawks 99-90 on Saturday night, snapping Atlanta’s seven-game winning streak. Burks, starting with Kemba Walker and Derrick Rose nursing injuries, hit three of his four 3s and scored 15 points in the third quarter. Trae Young finished with 33 points, scoring 30 for the fourth straight game for Atlanta. Clint Capela had 16 points and 21 rebounds. Both teams were playing the second game of a back-to-back, with the Hawks winning the night before at Memphis and the Knicks losing at home to Phoenix. They met for the first time since Atlanta beat New York in five games last spring in the playoffs.