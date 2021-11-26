Steelers eyeing return of Fitzpatrick, Watt vs. Bengals

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers should have stars T.J. Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick against Cincinnati. Fitzpatrick returned to practice this week after being placed on the COVID-19 list following a tie against Detroit. Watt is questionable after missing last week’s loss to Los Angeles with hip and knee injuries. Watt, Fitzpatrick and veteran cornerback Joe Haden texted each other while watching the Steelers give up 533 yards to the Chargers. Watt says he felt helpless sitting at home but added he’s also relieved because he avoided serious injury.