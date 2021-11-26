No. 4 Cincinnati stays unbeaten, beats East Carolina 35-13

BOB SUTTON

Associated Press

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Desmond Ridder threw two touchdown passes and No. 4 Cincinnati completed a perfect regular season by beating East Carolina 35-13. The Bearcats are trying to become the first team outside of a Power Five conference to compete in the four-team CFP. Defense and special teams played a big part in this one. Arquon Bush blocked a field goal and Ahmad Gardner returned the ball 60 yards for a fourth-quarter touchdown. East Carolina had a four-game winning streak snapped.