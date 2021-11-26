No. 2 Ohio State and No. 6 Michigan meet with high stakes

By The Associated Press

Second-ranked Ohio State plays at No. 6 Michigan on Saturday with high stakes. The victors claim the Big Ten East Division title, a spot in the conference championship game and a shot at being in the College Football Playoff. The loser falls out of Big Ten and national title contention and is left to wait for a second-tier bowl game invitation. Ohio State’s pass-rushing, run-stuffing defensive line against Michigan’s steady offensive line is the key matchup to watch. The Buckeyes have won a school-record eight straight, one short of the series record Michigan set more than a century ago.