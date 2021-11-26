No. 15 Tennessee avoids upset against Tennessee Tech

By AL LESAR

Associated Press

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Brandon Huntley-Hatfield scored eight of his 12 points during a key second-half spurt, and No. 15 Tennessee beat Tennessee Tech 80-69. Olivia Nkamhoua led Tennessee with 18 points. Kennedy Chandler had 15 points and five steals. John Fulkerson scored 14 points, and Santiago Vescovi finished with 13. The Vols looked sluggish for much of the game, and the Golden Eagles led 35-34 at halftime. Jr. Clay led Tennessee Tech with 19 points.