Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 6:37 am

Fit to be tied: Rare 3-way gold finish in World Cup skeleton

KEYT

IGLS, Austria (AP) — China won. So did Britain. So did Germany. And with that, the World Cup skeleton circuit had a race unlike any other in its history. Geng Wenqiang gave China its first World Cup skeleton win at a race in Igls, Austria. It was part of a historic three-way tie for the top spot. Geng, Britain’s Matt Weston and Germany’s Christopher Grotheer all finished two runs in 1 minute, 46.04 seconds. There had never been a three-way tie for the win in any World Cup skeleton race since the sport was added to the circuit in 1986.

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content