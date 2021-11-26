Devoe rallies Georgia Tech past Georgia Southern 61-59

ATLANTA (AP) — Michael Devoe scored 15 of his 26 points in the second half and Georgia Tech rallied from a 12-point halftime deficit to defeat Georgia Southern 61-59. Devoe, second in the nation making 65% of his 3-pointers, was 5 of 9 behind the arc. Elijah McCadden and Cam Bryant scored 14 points for Georgia Southern and Kamari Brown had 13. Bryant and Brown had 11 points apiece in the first half when the Eagles shot 55% (16 of 29) while Georgia Tech was at 35%. Bryant knocked down three 3-pointers to stretch a one-point lead to 10 in 77 seconds in the middle of the half.