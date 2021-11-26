Skip to Content
Chelsea’s Chilwell out at least 6 weeks with ACL injury

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea left back Ben Chilwell will be sidelined for six weeks but could face surgery and a longer layoff if his injured knee doesn’t improve. The England international sustained an ACL injury Tuesday in Chelsea’s 4-0 victory over Juventus. Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel says Chilwell has “a partial injury of his ACL.” Chelsea hosts Manchester United on Sunday. N’Golo Kante will miss the game after twisting a knee Tuesday. Romelu Lukaku should play but won’t start. He has recovered from an ankle injury sustained five weeks ago.

