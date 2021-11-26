Skip to Content
Bell scores 39, No. 25 FGCU tops Tennessee Tech 81-69

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Kierstan Bell, the nation’s leading scorer, poured in a season-high 39 points to lead No. 25 Florida Gulf Coast to an 81-69 win over Tennessee Tech in the San Juan Shootout. Bell scored 17 points in the third quarter as FGCU took a 58-47 lead. Tennessee Tech got within 64-59 with just under six minutes to go but the Eagles pulled away as Bell scored seven points down the stretch. Megan Clark scored 17 points for the Golden Eagles. 

