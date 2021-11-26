Air Force sticks to ground game, beats UNLV 48-14

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — Brad Roberts rushed for two touchdowns, Emmanuel Michel ran for 123 yards and a score as Air Force rolled up 511 yards on the ground to defeat UNLV 48-14 in a season-ender. Michel carried 12 times and scored from the 2-yard line in the third quarter as 14 players ran the ball for the Falcons. Air Force attempted no passes but had 69 running plays and more than a 20-minute advantage in time of possession. Charles Williams carried 16 times for 137 yards and scored both touchdowns for UNLV.