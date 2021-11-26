Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 4:21 pm

Air Force sticks to ground game, beats UNLV 48-14

KEYT

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — Brad Roberts rushed for two touchdowns, Emmanuel Michel ran for 123 yards and a score as Air Force rolled up 511 yards on the ground to defeat UNLV 48-14 in a season-ender. Michel carried 12 times and scored from the 2-yard line in the third quarter as 14 players ran the ball for the Falcons. Air Force attempted no passes but had 69 running plays and more than a 20-minute advantage in time of possession. Charles Williams carried 16 times for 137 yards and scored both touchdowns for UNLV.

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content