Kane’s perfect hat trick helps England toward World Cup

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

LONDON (AP) — Harry Kane scored a perfect hat trick as England beat Albania 5-0 to all but secure a place at the World Cup. All that’s required to be sure of going to Qatar next November is a draw in the final qualifier on Monday away against San Marino — the world’s lowest ranked team. A right-footed scissor kick from the England captain completed a perfect hattrick after a header and left-footed strike. There was also a header from Harry Maguire and a first Wembley goal for Jordan Henderson. Poland is now set for the playoffs after a 4-1 victory over Andorra.