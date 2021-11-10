Skip to Content
Wizards beat Cavaliers 97-94 on Kuzma’s late 3-pointer

By BRIAN DULIK
Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Kyle Kuzma hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 12 seconds left as the Washington Wizards scored the final five points in a 97-94 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Darius Garland missed an open 3 on Cleveland’s subsequent possession, and Corey Kispert made a layup with 0.7 seconds remaining for Washington. Garland’s desperation 70-footer at the buzzer was well off target. Cleveland was seeking its first five-game winning streak since March 28 to April 5, 2018, which was the final season of LeBron James’ second stint with the franchise.

The Associated Press

