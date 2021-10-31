Correa, Astros rally past Braves 9-5, cut WS deficit to 3-2

By BEN WALKER

AP Baseball Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Carlos Correa and the Houston Astros broke out the bats just in time to extend this World Series. Staggered by Adam Duvall’s grand slam in the first inning, Correa and Alex Bregman ended their slumps in a hurry. They kept swinging, too, refusing to let their season slip away and rallying past the Atlanta Braves 9-5 to cut their Series deficit to 3-2. Game 6 is Tuesday night in Houston. Correa had three hits after getting moved up to third in the lineup for Game 5 while Bregman was dropped to seventh. Martin Maldonado found three different ways to drive in runs, and pinch-hitter Marwin Gonzalez blooped a two-out, two-run single in the fifth for a 7-5 lead.