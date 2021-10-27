Portland eliminates San Jose from playoff race with 2-0 win

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Dairon Asprilla had a striking bicycle kick goal and the Portland Timbers eliminated the San Jose Earthquakes from playoff contention with a 2-0 victory Wednesday night. The victory snapped a three-game losing streak for the Timbers, who are trying to hold on to the fourth spot in the Western Conference with two games remaining. The Earthquakes were in 10th place in the West, coming off a 1-1 draw at home with the Whitecaps on Saturday.