Kyrou, Kostin score 2 apiece in 2nd as Blues top Coyotes 7-4

By JACK MAGRUDER

Associated Press

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Jordan Kyrou had two goals and two assists, and the St. Louis Blues scored five times in a 5:07 span of the second period for a 7-4 victory over Arizona in the Coyotes’ home opener. Kyrou and Klim Kostin had two goals apiece during the second-period flurry, which began when Justin Faulk scored on a power play to tie it 2-all at 11:10. Clayton Keller had a goal and an assist, and Phil Kessel and Shayne Gostisbehere added three assists apiece for the Coyotes, who are winless in three games under new coach André Tourigny in his first NHL season.