Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 1:13 pm

Infantino wants suspended Brazil-Argentina match played out

KEYT

By DEBORA REY
Associated Press

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — FIFA President Gianni Infantino says the suspended World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina should be decided on the pitch. The Sept. 5 match in Sao Paulo was suspended after seven minutes due to alleged breaches of COVID-19 protocols. Infantino also says the 10-team round-robin format of South American qualifying will not change if there are biennial World Cups. However, he did not elaborate on how it fit in the calendar. FIFA’s proposal has been criticized by CONMEBOL, UEFA and the International Olympic Committee.

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content