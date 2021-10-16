Camp, Theis help S. Dakota beat Northern Iowa 34-21

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Carson Camp threw two touchdown passes, Travis Theis had 29 carries for 113 yards and a score, and South Dakota beat Northern Iowa 34-21. Camp was 16-of-20 passing for 153 yards with no interceptions. Nate Thomas, who finished with 14 carries for 59 yards, scored on a 2-yard run to give South Dakota (5-2, 3-1 Missouri Valley Conference) a 33-12 lead late in the third quarter. Theo Day completed 25 of 35 passes for 303 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions, and Victor McShane bounced off multiple defenders on a 62-yard scoring run, for Northern Iowa.