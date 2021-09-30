Record night for Taurasi, Mercury in Game 2 rout over Aces

AP National Sports

By DANNY WEBSTER

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Diana Taurasi scored a playoff career-high 37 points and the Phoenix Mercury overwhelmed the Las Vegas Aces 117-91 on Thursday night to even the best-of-five WNBA semifinal series at a game apiece. Taurasi, the 39-year-old guard who has been dealing with a left ankle injury, was 10 of 13 from the field and made a career-high eight 3-pointers in 11 attempts. Phoenix set a WNBA playoff record with 68 first-half points on 76.5% shooting. Brittney Griner scored 25 points, 16 of them in the first quarter, to go with seven rebounds and five assists. Kelsey Plum, honored as the league’s Sixth Player of the Year on Thursday, led the Aces with 25 points. Game 3 is Sunday in Phoenix.