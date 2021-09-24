Tiger Woods’ text helps inspire U.S. team in Ryder Cup

AP National Sports

By TIM DAHLBERG

AP Sports Writer

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — Tiger Woods isn’t at Whistling Straits, but several U.S. players say he helped inspire them to a big lead in the first day of the Ryder Cup. Woods sent a group text Friday to American players, saying he was behind them in their battle to regain the cup. Several players said the text inspired them even more on the golf course. Woods was an assistant captain in 2016 and played in 2018, but did not win a point.