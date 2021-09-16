Jon Rahm motivated for more following POY snub

AP National Sports

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN

Associated Press

NAPA, Calif. (AP) — Jon Rahm is motivated, even if he’s not feeling well. The top-ranked Spanish star had two birdies and two bogeys Thursday in an even-par 72 in the first round of the Fortinet Championship, leaving him well back of the leaders at Silverado Resort and Spa. Rahm began feeling ill earlier this week and pulled out of the pro-am Wednesday to rest. He said he felt worse than when he tested positive for COVID-19 in June and was forced to withdraw from the Memorial after leading by six strokes through three rounds. Chez Reavie had the lead at 65 after the morning wave, with Cameron Tringale and Adam Hadwin a stroke back. Phil Mickelson shot 70.