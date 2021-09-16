Blackhawks agree to entry-level deal with D Nolan Allan

AP National Sports

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to an entry-level contract with defenseman Nolan Allan, their first-round pick in this year’s NHL draft. The three-year contract runs through the 2023-24 season and carries an $870,000 salary-cap hit. The 18-year-old Allan was selected by Chicago with the No. 32 pick. He helped Canada win the gold medal at the this year’s U18 world junior championship, posting a goal and an assist in seven games during the tournament.