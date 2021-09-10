US Open Lookahead: Raducanu, Fernandez in teen women’s final

AP National Sports

NEW YORK (AP) — Tennis will have its youngest Grand Slam champion in 17 years when 18-year-old Emma Raducanu faces 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez. It’s the first major final between unseeded players in the professional era and the winner becomes the youngest Grand Slam winner since Maria Sharapova’s victory at Wimbledon in 2004. Raducanu, a qualifier from Britain, hasn’t dropped a set in the tournament, trying to become the first player to win the U.S. Open without doing so since Serena Williams in 2014. Williams, then 17, played in the last Grand Slam final between two teenagers when she beat Martina Hingis, 18, at the 1999 U.S. Open.