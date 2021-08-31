Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 10:44 pm

Toro slams old team, connects in 8th as M’s beat Astros 4-0

KEYT

By CHRIS TALBOTT
Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Abraham Toro hit a grand slam against a player he was traded for last month, connecting in the eighth inning and sending the Seattle Mariners over the Houston Astros 4-0. Toro’s homer came off former Mariners reliever Kendall Gravemen — they were both part of a four-player swap on July 27. The Astros rallied Monday night against Joe Smith, who also was part of that trade, for a 4-3 win. Toro turned the tables the next night with his first career slam. Toro hit his third home run against the Astros since being dealt.

Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content