Oklahoma State backfield loaded with talent, depth

AP National Sports

By CLIFF BRUNT

AP Sports Writer

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Mike Gundy is heading into his 17th year as Oklahoma State’s head coach, and he believes he has his best depth at running back. In the first depth chart released before the Sept. 4 opener against Missouri State, there are four backs listed on the starter line — LD Brown, Dezmon Jackson, Dominic Richardson and transfer Jaylen Warren. Gundy said the logjam is the result of a lack of separation, not a lack of talent. He said they will rotate as they try to fill the void left by Chuba Hubbard, who now plays for the Carolina Panthers.