The Rock: Panthers new headquarters takes shape in Rock Hill

AP National Sports

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers’ state-of-the-art team headquarters and practice facility is beginning to take shape. Just over the South Carolina state line in Rock Hill, steel support beams are emerging from the ground on a rocky, dusty 240-acre plot of land. Dug-up boulders have been cast into a huge pile, construction vehicles scurry about and large cranes hoist metal beams into place on a site that the workers here call “The Rock,” because the architectural design of the headquarters was meant to depict a rock jutting out of the ground. The Panthers will continue to play home games at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte but practices, training camp and everything else club-related will be at The Rock. Completion is scheduled for 2023.