Guardiola moves closer to team of midfielders at Man City

AP National Sports

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

Pep Guardiola would be the first to accept he has an obsession with midfielders. He once said his preference would be “to have a thousand midfield players in my squad.” Manchester City is doing its best to facilitate Guardiola’s dream. Harry Kane’s announcement Wednesday that he was staying at Tottenham brought an end to City’s months-long pursuit of the England striker. City is running out of time to find a new striker to replace the departed Sergio Aguero before the transfer window closes and may have to bid for trophies without a recognized senior striker in its squad.