Competition begins at Rincon Classic 2025

CARPINTERIA, Calif.-The Rincon Classic got underway on Saturday.

Surf Happen's Chris Keets chose this weekend out of a six week window.

Competitors ranging from 12 and under surfers to super legends are enjoying the the surf and sun.

Past winner Pete Mussio is competing in the masters and the pros.

"The day's amazing, Rincon 2025 and it is the 25th anniversary and the waves are so good, such a good community vibe, you can't ask for more," said Mussio.

Former world champion Shawn Tomson of Montecito credits Keets for bringing people together.

"It just makes me feel that I want to get right out there, but I have decided not to surf," said Tomson, " My competition days were so long ago, but when I look at those waves, I go, wow, so perfect."

One of the best places to watch is the pit shack that has been wiped out by waves in the past.

Watching all the surfing action at Rincon Point known as the Queen of the coast in Carpinteria is free and so is the parking, if you can find a spot.

Surfers who make it to the finals compete again on Sunday.

For more information visit https://www.rinconclassic.com