Rincon Classic winners win bragging rights until next year

CARPINTERIA, Calif.-People who advanced to the final heats and the finals surfed wave after wave at the Rincon Classic on Sunday.

Fans cheered them on as they rode the waves all the way in on a bright sunny day.

If they still had time on the 20 minute clock they paddled out again.

Surfers credit Chris Keet and Surf Happens for making it one of the best classics yet.

"All these families come together, you watch kids as young as 9 years old, is the youngest surfer, all the way up to 75 years old," said Keet, " generations of local people coming together in like a tribe."

Our News Channel weekend weatherman Shawn Quien came in third in the Legends category and got to go the award ceremony at Padaro Beach Grill in Carpinteria.

Quien said he can't wait to sign up for next year's event.

Surfers agreed Keet picked a wonderful weekend based on the swell and forecast.

For more information on the winners visit https://www.rinconclassic.com