Righetti, St. Joseph football players join together for annual luncheon before Friday’s rivalry matchup

ORCUTT, Calif. - Members of Righetti and St. Joseph football teams gathered for lunch on Thursday afternoon to kickoff the annual rivalry matchup known as the "Battle for the Shield."

For about an hour, team captains from each team, along with coaches and administrators from the two schools sat side-by-side at Blast 825 restaurant.

"It was great," said Righetti senior lineman Lucas Graak. "I think it talks a lot about the significance of the game for us to come out here and it was cool."

The luncheon is a yearly tradition for the two Orcutt schools that are located right across the street from each other at the intersection of Foster Road and S. Bradley Road.

"It was really cool," said St. Joseph senior receiver Collin Fasse. "I felt it was really good to gather with everybody, you know, meet some of the kids that I didn't know before and just enjoy our lunch together and get to know each other and I think it's going to be a great game."

The luncheon was sponsored by Splash N Dash Car Wash, and hosted by Dan Cusack, who along with his brother Pat Cusack, created the luncheon more than 10 years ago.

During the event, Righetti athletic director Kevin Barbarick, along with St. Joseph athletic director Tom Mott each spoke, with both emphasizing the special nature of this rivalry game, which was renewed in 2010 after a long hiatus.

Sixth year St. Joseph head coach Pepe Villasenor and first year Righetti head coach Russ Pickett also spoke and introduced each player, as well as emphasizing that each player compete with pride, passion and respect for their opponent.

St. Joseph enters the game with a record of 3-1 in the Mountain League, 5-2 overall, while Righetti is 0-4 in the Mountain League and 1-6 overall.

The Battle for the Shield has been played 13 times since it was renewed. During that time, St. Joseph has won nine times, including the past eight in a row, while Righetti has four wins.

This year's game will be played at St. Joseph High School on Friday, Oct. 13.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.