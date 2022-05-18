Northern SB County Athletic Round Table names top athletes for school year, inducts two new members into Hall of Fame

SANTA MARIA, Calif, -- The Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table held its Hall of Fame Athlete Recognition Banquet tonight at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge.

After being cancelled the past two years due to COVID-19, this marked the first time the banquet was held since 2019.

In addition to the induction of two new members into its Hall of Fame, the Round Table also handed out a number of season ending awards and scholarships.

The female athlete of the year award went to Alayna Kerley of Valley Christian Academy, while Bradley McCune of Cabrillo earned the male athlete of the year.

"It's a huge blessing to be able to receive this award, to recognize all that hard work," said Kerley. "I couldn't have done it without my teammates and my coaches and everything."

"It means a lot," said McCune. "I know all the talent in the room that's there. I competed against a lot of those guys, so being able to be singled out against them, knowing the work that I put in, it means a lot."

Maiya McIntyre of Cabrillo was named the female scholar athlete of the year, while Deville "Djoker" Dickerson of Lompoc earned the male scholar athlete of the year.

In addition, Yasmin Gonzalez of Santa Maria was named the winner of the Joni Gray "Heart and Soul" Scholarship.

A pair of local coaching legends were enshrined into the Round Table Hall of Fame, Dick Barrett and Al Garcia.

Barrett has been associated with Lompoc High School for more than 30 years, most notably with the football program, which he guided to unprecedented success.

Led by superstar running back Napoleon Kaufman, a future first round draft pick of the Oakland Raiders, who was in attendance at the banquet, the Braves captured its first CIF championship back in 1990.

Garcia has coached soccer in the Santa Maria Valley for more than 30 years, racking up a number of accomplishments at Santa Maria High School, St. Joseph High School and Hancock College.

Among this many achievements, leading the Saints to the 2005 CIF championship, as well as guiding the Bulldogs to the California Final Four in 2001.

