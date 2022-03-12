Santa Barbara wins Dos Pueblos Invitational Boys Volleyball Tournament

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Thunderdome was full of high school volleyball Saturday as it is hosting the Dos Pueblos Invitational Boys Volleyball Tournament.

It is the 45th year of the tournament, making it the second longest running volleyball tournament in the nation and the oldest running youth tournament.

25 teams competed at the Thunderdome and another five played at Dos Pueblos High School, with winners at the high school playing at UCSB later in the day.

It's been a great opportunity for the players and teams to play under one roof, with that roof being the iconic Thunderdome.

"The kids that come here love to be in the event center where you've got six pools going, you got 30 teams under one giant roof," said tournament director Chris Jones. "A ton of volleyball -- we start at 8:00 am and go until about 9:30 pm at night is when the championship happens."

Santa Barbara took the tournament championship over San Marcos, 30-24.