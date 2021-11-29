Righetti football team preparing to play in state regional championship bowl game

ORCUTT, Calif. -- After claiming the program's first ever CIF title, the Righetti High School football team is now preparing to play in a CIF Regional Football Championship Bowl Game.

On Friday, the Warriors earned the CIF-Central Section Division 5 championship with a dominant 34-7 victory over Liberty HIgh School (Madera).

The win not only completed an amazing turnaround for the team, which entered the postseason with only one victory, it also gave them an automatic invitation to the state playoffs.

When the pairings were announced by CIF on Sunday, the Warriors learned they will face Northwood (Irvine) in Southern California Division 5-A CIF Regional Football Championship Bowl Game

The game will be held at Irvine High School on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 6:00 p.m.

The winner will face either University Prep (Redding) or Sacred Heart Prep (Atherton) for the state championship.

According to the CIF, the Division 5-A championship game is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 11 at 6 p.m.

Location of the state championship game will be determined after the regional bowl games this weekend.