Cardinals cruise to CIF finals for first time since 1983

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — The Bishop Diego girls volleyball team is headed back to the CIF-Southern Section finals for the first time since 1983.

The second-seeded Cardinals used a steady, diversified attack and tough serving to sweep a scrappy St. Monica Catholic, 25-18, 25-20, 25-13, at the Brick House gym in a Division 7 semifinal match on Saturday afternoon.

The Urzua sisters, senior Alina, junior Siena and freshman Eliana, combined for 21 kills and 21 digs, and the Cardinals reeled off 12 service aces to sink a Mariners squad that played well defensively.

Bishop Diego (29-8) will face either top-seeded Capistrano Valley Christian or Hillcrest in the championship match next Friday or Saturday at the Brick House.