Cal Poly introduces Mike DeGeorge as new men’s basketball head coach

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Cal Poly officially introduced Mike DeGeorge as the new men's basketball head coach Thursday morning.

During a press conference inside the university's Performing Arts Center, DeGeorge made his first public appearance since being named head coach by Cal Poly last week.

DeGeorge arrives at Cal Poly after serving as head coach at Colorado Mesa the previous six seasons.

While at the Division II school, DeGeorge led the Mavericks to five NCAA Tournament appearances and averaged 23 wins per season.

He now takes over a Cal Poly program that is coming off a disappointing five-year stretch under previous coach John Smith, who compiled an overall record of 30-114, to go along with a Big West Conference record of 9-74.

In addition, Cal Poly has lost 35 consecutive Big West regular season games, which is an all-time conference record.

To turn the program around, the university has hired someone who has never coached at the Division I level, but has a track record of turning around struggling programs, including Colorado Mesa, Rhodes College, Eureka College and Cornell College.