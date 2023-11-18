Cal Poly falls to Weber State in last game of season

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.- The Cal Poly Mustangs football team finished up their season at home against conference opponent Weber State.

Cal Poly was looking for their first win over the Wildcats since 2014.

In the first quarter Sam Huard connects to Dominique Thompson for the first score of the game making it 7-0.

But Weber State was able to answer back as the Bobcat's quarterback Richie Munoz finds Treyshaun Hurry to tie the game at 7.

But at the end Weber State was able to get their way and they beat Cal Poly 48-21.

Cal Poly ends the season with a 3-8 overall record. And 1-7 in conference play.