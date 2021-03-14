Boone pitches UCSB past San Francisco to complete sweep

College Sports

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - After suffering a four-game sweep at home to Pac-12 foe Oregon last weekend, UC Santa Barbara baseball rebounded to win three straight home games over San Francisco.

Starter Rodney Boone sailed through seven shutout innings on Sunday, allowing only one hit and four walks while striking out three as the Gauchos beat the Dons 6-2.

Boone bounced back after allowing eight runs in his last start, though that included only one earned run.

Outfielder Broc Mortensen knocked in two runs for the second straight game.

UCSB kicks off Big West play at 5 p.m. Friday at Cal State Fullerton.