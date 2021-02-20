Ellis hits buzzer-beater to lift Cal Poly WBB over Long Beach State

College Sports

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Needing someone to step up late in a close game, Cal Poly's Abbey Ellis delivered.

The clutch sophomore nailed a three-pointer as time expired to lift the Mustangs to a 45-42 win over Long Beach State.

The big shot came after another clutch sequence in the final minute when Ellis stole the ball and went to coast-to-coast for a game-tying layup.

Ellis and Kirsty Brown led the Mustangs with 11 points each.

Cal Poly (11-7, 7-5 Big West) completed a two-game sweep of the Beach. The Mustangs are scheduled to play at UC Davis next weekend.