Ellis hits buzzer-beater to lift Cal Poly WBB over Long Beach State
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Needing someone to step up late in a close game, Cal Poly's Abbey Ellis delivered.
The clutch sophomore nailed a three-pointer as time expired to lift the Mustangs to a 45-42 win over Long Beach State.
The big shot came after another clutch sequence in the final minute when Ellis stole the ball and went to coast-to-coast for a game-tying layup.
Ellis and Kirsty Brown led the Mustangs with 11 points each.
Cal Poly (11-7, 7-5 Big West) completed a two-game sweep of the Beach. The Mustangs are scheduled to play at UC Davis next weekend.
