Cal Poly pauses football practice due to COVID-19 concerns

College Sports

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- COVID-19 concerns have forced Cal Poly to pause football practice.

The Mustangs recently began its three-week preseason camp to prepare for the quickly approaching 2020-21 season.

However, all on-field activities are now on hold pending test results.

According to the university, practice could resume as soon as next week.

This is the second time the Mustangs have been forced to close down on field activities due to the coronavirus.

In the fall, the team's 12-practice camp was cut short after only five sessions due to virus issues.

Cal Poly is scheduled to begin a shortened six-game season on Feb. 27.

The Mustangs will open up with a road game at arch rival UC Davis, and will conclude the season with a home game versus the Aggies on April 10.

Due to COVID-19, Cal Poly will only play an abbreviated conference-only schedule during the 2020-21 campaign.

Other opponents include Weber State on March 6, Southern Utah on March 13, Eastern Washington on March 27 and Northern Arizona on April 3.

This season marks the debut of new head coach Beau Baldwin, who was hired more than a year ago on Dec. 11, 2019, but has yet to coach the Mustangs after the virus pushed back the start of the schedule by more than six months.