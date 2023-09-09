UCSB alumni Max Heidegger signs Exhibit 10 contract with NBA’s Chicago Bulls

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — University of California, Santa Barbara alumni and former UCSB men's basketball player Max Heidegger has signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Chicago Bull's.

The news was announced on the Chicago Bull's social media account Friday. The contract signed by Heidegger is a one-year, non-guaranteed minimum-salary contract, which is commonly used to bring in additional talent for training camp.

According to Fansided, the deal can be converted to a two-way deal before the season begins, providing a path into the main roster by outpacing their competition in training camp.

At his time with UCSB's men's basketball team, Heidegger scored 1,347 points, ranking 15th on the Gauchos' all-time scoring list. Heidegger famously led the Gauchos' his senior year, by scoring 16 points per game, averaging 3.2 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game.

In 2020, the American-Israeli basketball player was named to the First Team All-Big West.

Heidegger dealt with several injuries in his college career, but it didn't get in the way to his path to become a professional basketball player.

As a pro, Heidegger first signed for Israeli Premier League side Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv in 2020. In December of that year, Heidegger was loaned to Bnei Herzliya of the Israeli Premier League, averaging 18.2 points, 2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.

His career then led him to play for German Basketball Bundesliga side EWE Baskets Oldenburg in 2021 where he averaged 18.3 points, 2.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 26 games. Later that summer Heidegger went on to play for the Atalanta Hawks in the NBA's Summer League. He scored 12 points in 15 minutes on 4–8 shooting at his debut, in a 85–83 loss against the Boston Celtics.

Last year in August, Heidegger signed with Yukatel Merkezefendi of the Turkish Basketball Super League. The former Guacho averaged 19.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 6.3 assists in 15 games.

This year Heidegger played for Saski Baskonia of the Liga ACB and the EuroLeague. After six months, he parted ways with the Spanish club.