Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table begins new school year, top student-athletes honored

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table is set to gather for the first time for the new 2023-24 school year on Monday afternoon.

Created more than 30 years ago, the weekly luncheon is held each Monday during the academic year and is intended to honor and recognize the top prep and collegiate student-athletes from the Northern Santa Barbara County region.

Each week, different sports are featured during the program. On Monday, student-athletes from football, cross country, girls volleyball, girls golf and Allan Hancock College soccer are scheduled to attend the luncheon.

Each member school, including Santa Ynez High School, Lompoc High School, Cabrillo High School, Righetti High School, St. Joseph High School, Santa Maria High School, Pioneer Valley High School, Orcutt Academy High School, Valley Christian Academy and Allan Hancock College sends a group of student-athletes, typically numbering between four to eight.

As lunch is being served, coaches and athletic directors from each school will speak and provide an update on the achievements and accomplishment of the teams and student-athletes that are in attendance.

At the conclusion, a Male Athlete of the Week and Female Athlete of the Week is named.

Giavanni's Pizza in Orcutt has been the traditional site of the Round Table and continues to host the group each week.

However, beginning two years ago, Hancock College now hosts on the final Monday of each month, including today.

The Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table will meet each Monday, except on holidays and vacation periods through May 13, 2024.

On May 15, 2024, the Round Table will holds its season-ending Hall of Fame and Scholarship Dinner at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge.

During the event, the Round Table will induct new members into its Hall of Fame, as well as name the Male Athlete of the Year, Female Athlete of the Year, Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year and Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

