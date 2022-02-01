Tom Brady officially announces retirement after 22 seasons, 7 Super Bowl wins

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady has retired after winning seven Super Bowls and setting numerous passing records in an unprecedented 22-year-career.

He made the announcement in a long post on Instagram.

"My playing career has been such a thrilling ride, and far beyond my imagination, and full of ups and downs. When you're in it every day, you really don't think about any kind of ending. As I sit here now, however, I think of all the great players and coaches I was privileged to play with and against -- the competition was fierce and deep, JUST HOW WE LIKE IT. But the friendships and relationships are just as fierce and deep. I will remember and cherish these memories and re-visit them often. I feel like the luckiest person in the world." Tom Brady on Instagram

Brady has long stated his desire to spend more time with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, and three children despite still playing at the top of his game. The 44-year-old Brady goes out after leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title last season and NFC South championship this season.