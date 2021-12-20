UCSB bounces back with win over Florida A&M

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Ajay Mitchell scored 13 points and UC Santa Barbara dominated throughout the first half en route to a 73-62 victory over Florida A&M at the Thunderdome on Sunday night.

The Gauchos snapped a two-game losing skid while dominating down low, outscoring the Rattlers 40-28 in the paint.

Senior center Amadou Sow added nine points and 10 rebounds, becoming just the fourth Gaucho to ever eclipse the 1,300 points and 700 rebounds mark in his historic career.

Sekou Tour, Ajare Sanni and Miles Norris all scored 10 for the Gauchos (6-4 overall), who led 41-23 at halftime.

UCSB closes out its non-conference slate at home on Wednesday afternoon against Idaho State at 1 PM.