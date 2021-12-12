UCSB struggles in setback at Saint Mary’s

MORAGA, Calif.– The UCSB men's basketball team dropped a tough test on the road against Saint Mary's 80-59 on Saturday afternoon.

The Gael's defense held the Gauchos to a season-low 59 points shooting just 44.9% from the field.

Amadou Sow was the sole Gaucho in double-figures, going 4-for-9 from the field and 6-for-6 from the free-throw line for 15 points. Josh Pierre-Louis added nine points and three rebounds.

UCSB (5-3) seeks to bounce back with a road game against Pacific on Tuesday at 7 p.m.