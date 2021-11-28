Dos Pueblos blown out by Santa Margarita

GOLETA, Calif. — The Dos Pueblos boys basketball team struggled all day during a 90-41 loss to Santa Margarita on Saturday at Sovine Gym.

Rockwell Reynolds — a 6’9 forward — led the Eagles with 23 points, 16 coming in the first quarter while 6’4 Connor Cleek added 14 points.

Joaquin Riker scored 10 points and Kael Rillie tallied nine points for the Chargers.

In the first quarter, DP (0-3) knocked down a trio of three-pointers and trailed the Trinity League power by just four points.

Yet, Santa Margarita (6-0) outscored DP 22-5 in the third quarter.

The Chargers are back in action on Tuesday December 7th, with a road game against Rio Mesa.