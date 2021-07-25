Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders host cheer camp at Channel islands High School

Sports

OXNARD, Calif.-Whenever the Dallas Cowboys open their Oxnard training camps, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders make an appearance and then give back to the community by hosting a cheer camp at a local school.

They held a cheer camp at Channel Islands High School on Sunday afternoon.

The high school squad, other cheerleaders, and aspiring cheerleaders showed up for a lesson from the professionals.

They learned cheers, and broke the ice by sharing stories. Some of the cheerleaders shared their favorite things including candy.

One of the cheerleaders said she likes gummy bears best.

It was an afternoon the girls won't soon forget.