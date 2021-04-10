UCSB dominates CSUN in doubleheader sweep

Sports

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - UC Santa Barbara baseball overpowered Cal State Northridge in both games of Saturday's doubleheader.

The Gauchos won the opener 11-1 in eight innings after Zach Rodriguez's two-run single triggered the 10-run rule. Rodriguez also homered and made a terrific diving catch in the outfield in the opener.

Rodney Boone set the tone on the mound with a shutdown start. He pitched into the seventh inning, allowing only one run while striking out 14 batters.

Broc Mortensen and Jason Willow homered in the second game as UCSB won 11-3.

The Gauchos will go for the four-game series sweep on Sunday.