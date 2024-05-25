Lights Up! Theatre Company presents “FootLoose The Musical” at the Lobero Theatre

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Local students put on their dancing shoes to perform in "Footloose The Musical."

Lights Up! Theatre Company case local junior high and high school students for the show at the Lobero Theatre in Santa Barbara.

The show is full of well known songs.

There is one more show.

It is a Sunday matinee at 1 p.m.

Lights Up! is also taking applications for its summer Improv Camp and for its seventh season of shows.

For information visit https://www.info@lightsupsb.com

For Footloose tickets visit https://www.lobero.org