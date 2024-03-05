Northern Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties are hitting the polls this primary election

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Election night is here and people across the Central Coast are hitting the polls to vote in the primary election. Two races of interest in the north county include Santa Barbara County Supervisor District 4, as well as State Assembly District 30.

San Luis Obispo County residents are voting for the California State Assembly District 30. Incumbent Dawn Addis assumed office in 2022 and is running for re-election.

Addis is from Morro Bay and has a background in Education. She said she is happy with the work she has done in her recent term.

“We were able to pass housing legislation for seniors and students. Legislation that provides justice for survivors of child sexual abuse. Legislation that opens doors and really serves the Central Coast community. So it's been an honor to serve this last session," said Addis.

Runner up candidate Dalila Epperson from Salinas said she is running to combat parental rights, crime and homelessness.

“We're looking at the crime rate going up. It's just exponential since that was put forth into law, Prop 47 and then the homelessness, of course, that we got to stop throwing money at that and we have to resolve the root issues," said Epperson.

In Santa Barbara County, people are voting for District 4 Supervisor where incumbent Bob Nelson of Orcutt is running for re-election against opponent Krishna Flores, who is from Los Alomos and is currently the Vice Chair of Manzanita Public Charter School.

For more on the election, stay tuned on Your News Channel live at 10 and 11 p.m. tonight.