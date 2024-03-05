Skip to Content
Primary Election

Atascadero City Councilmembers Heather Moreno, Susan Funk battle in SLO County Fifth District supervisor race

SLO County District 5 Supervisor race
Susan Funk (left) and Heather Moreno (right) are running for San Luis Obispo County Fifth District Supervisor. (Photos are courtesy of each candidate)
By
Published 7:58 pm

ATASCADERO, Calif. – Atascadero City Councilmembers Heather Moreno and Susan Funk are squaring off on Election Day for a seat on the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors.

The race, which features Moreno, who is currently the mayor, and Funk, who is mayor pro tem, figures to be a close one, perhaps similar to a pair of other supervisor elections over the past few years.

In 2018, during the race for District 4 Supervisor, incumbent Lynn Compton defeated Jimmy Paulding by 60 votes. Paulding later defeated Compton in a 2022 rematch by more than 600 votes.

In 2022, the race for District 2 Supervisor was even closer, with incumbent Bruce Gibson defeating Bruce Jones by a mere 13 votes.

The two candidates are vying to succeed Debbie Arnold, who has served as Fifth District Supervisor since 2012, but decided to not to seek re-election and run for a potential fourth team on the Board of Supervisors.

